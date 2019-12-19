Maria David

LITTLE Grace Hafeni, the sole survivor of the horrific panga massacre at the Epatululo Village will have to face the rest of her life as a person with living with disabilities after she was maimed by her uncle during the horrendous incident.

During the attack early in November Sam Nauyoma Petrus, hacked his mother, the 61-year-old Vilgenia Teofilus, his brother, the 30-year-old Simon Petrus and little Grace’s one-year-old sibling, Ndapandula Hafeni, to death before also killing several goats and a dog with the panga.

Police officer attending the scene had to rush little Grace to the Engela Hospital because part of her left leg and part of her left hand was chopped off during the attack. At the time little Grace was immediately referred to the Oshakati state Hospital where emergence surgery was performed to save her life.

Pictured: Grace Hafeni. Photo: Contributed