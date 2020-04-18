Liquor smugglers arrested

Niël Terblanché

TWO men suspected of smuggling alcoholic beverages were arrested in the Matutura residential area of Swakopmund on Friday afternoon while attempting to flee from an Operation Namib Desert patrol.

According to Inspector Ileni Shapumba, commander of the community affairs division of the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, the arrest of the two men uncovered the operation of some shebeen owners who are selling and smuggling alcohol illegally while the State of Emergency is in place.

He said the two men were taken into custody after officers driving a vehicle providing back-up to the officers on foot patrol managed to force the suspects to bring their car to a standstill.

“Members of the patrol discovered cases of beer and boxes of wine in the boot of the car. They also found a backpack filled with bottles of beer and some empty cans in the car,” Shapumba said.

SUSPECTED SMUGGLERS: Members of the Operation Namib Desert law enforcement patrol arrested two men suspected of smuggling alcoholic beverages on behalf of certain shebeen owners in Swakopmund. – Footage: Contributed

He said that messages found on the mobile phones of the suspects indicated that they have been smuggling beer and other kinds of alcoholic beverages ever since the sale of alcohol was declared illegal under the State of Emergency.

“The mobile phones also revealed on whose behalf the suspects were delivering alcohol. We expect to make some more arrests as the weekend progresses,” he said, adding that the people that ordered the alcohol should also expect a visit from law enforcement officers.

According to Inspector Shapumba, besides contravening the sale of alcohol regulation, people travelling unnecessarily especially when collecting and delivering alcohol increases the danger of the coronavirus spreading amongst different communities and towns.

“The suspects arrested on Friday afternoon told investigators that they were on their way to Henties Bay to deliver the illicit consignment of beer and wine,” he said.

He added that apart from being arrested, the suspects also received fines of N$2 000 each for contravening article 11 of the Proclamation of State of Emergency.