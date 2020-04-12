Liquor disappears mysteriously from shebeen shelves

Staff Reporter

WHEN the Government decreed the lockdown of all liquor outlets in Namibia a week or so ago, many shebeens in northern regions of the country were fully stocked with all kinds of soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

However, most shelves and freezers are now empty as cuca shop owners continue trading secretly but have no way of re-stocking their small business because the bulk suppliers are strictly abiding by the regulations of the lockdown.

A random Informanté investigation has discovered that when a customer turns up, the offending shebeen owners stealthily open their businesses under all kinds of pretexts, either claiming that they forgot something important inside the shebeen the day it was locked down, or that they are assisting neighbours – who have no electrical power at home – to charge their cell phones.

Once inside, the bottles of liquor that a customer requested are placed inside any kind of container that would raise no suspicion to any passer-by. Buyers are mostly using backpacks to hide their secretly bought alcohol.

Picture for illustrative purposes only

Several people were arrested since the beginning of April after being caught red-handed selling or consuming alcohol. In one incident in the Ohangwena Region, an elderly woman was injured when police officers found her selling liquor and she tried to run away. She jumped over a fence, injured herself and had to be taken to hospital.

“What we have discovered is that many people in our society are alcohol addicts who cannot live without consuming alcohol. They are now desperately looking for liquor at all costs. They are even prepared to pay double the normal price for a bottle of wine, brandy or whisky,” said shebeen owner Ndeuya Haimbangu who said he and his counterparts are constantly under pressure from customers.

“Some cuca shop owners do succumb to the temptation. For example, a customer comes offering to pay N$50 for a bottle whose normal price is less than N$25.00. However, I have chosen to abide by the regulations of the lockdown. Saving lives is to me better than making money while putting people’s lives at risk,” one owner said.

Pastor Paulus Christian of the Full Gospel Church of God thanked the Government for closing shebeens. “Even though this was done to curb the spread of the coronavirus, it proved a point, namely that man can live without alcohol. My wish is that Government would put control measures in place before re-opening the shebeens. Those evil businesses are destroying our society,” he said.