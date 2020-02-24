Maria David

A GIRL, the 11-year-old Aini Shilongo, died instantly after she was struck by lightning while she was walking in a mahangu field near her home in the Onawa Village late on Saturday afternoon.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Omusati Region Inspector Lineekela Shikongo said the tragedy occurred on Saturday afternoon at around 18:00 in the Anamulenge Constituency.

Picture for illustrative purposes only

According to Inspector Shikongo, the deceased was a learner at Kleopas Dumeni Combined School.

“The deceased died instantly, after she was struck by lightning while she was walking in their mahangu field,” said Shikongo.

Shikongo stated that the deceased next of kin has been informed and the police investigation into the matter continues.