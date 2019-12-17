Lichtenstrasser wants double murder case struck from the roll

Niël Terblanché

DOUBLE murder accused, Ernst Josef Lichtenstrasser, through his legal representative, demanded that his case be struck from the court roll because the police investigation into the matter has not been finalised.

When state prosecutor Johannes Shangadhi informed Magistrate Nelao Brown, who stood in for Magistrate Conchita Olivier, earlier on Tuesday that the investigation into the matter is not yet compete, Lichtenstrasser’s legal representative, Trevor Brockerhoff, argued that the state submitted the exact same reasons during the previous appearance of his client during September this year.

Brockerhoff stated that the forensic laboratory results awaited by the investigating officer cannot possibly still be the reason for yet another postponement of the case in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court.

“How do we know what the situation really is? My client asked the court during his last appearance to make the finalisation of the investigation a final order. How can the administration of justice be served by a lackadaisical attitude of the state and the investigating officer?” he asked.

Magistrate Brown, who is not familiar with the case, ordered a short recess to have regard to the court record before she could make a ruling if the case could be struck from the court roll.

Pictured: Ernst Josef Lichtenstrasser in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. – Photo: Niël Terblanché