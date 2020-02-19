Lichtenstrasser pleads not guilty on all charges

Niël Terblanché

THE Prosecutor General will decide if Ernst Josef Lichtenstrasser will stand trial for the double murder he is accused of after he entered a plea of not guilty on all charges against him in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court.

Lichtenstrasser, who has been requesting the court to remove the matter from the roll because the investigation into the matter was taking too long and that it was infringing on his right to a swift trial, will have to wait until the end of April to hear if he will stand trial.

During Lichtenstrasser’s previous appearance, the investigating officer testified that that 51 requests for forensic testing has been sent to the Namibian Forensic Laboratory and that only one result was still outstanding. He stated that it is the result of a test to confirm DNA from clothing that the accused person wore and DNA from a pistol holster found in the desert can be corroborated.

Pictured: Ernst Josef Lichtenstrasser in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court. – Photo: Niël Terblanché