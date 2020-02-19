Lichtenstrasser pleads not guilty on all charges

Niël Terblanché
THE Prosecutor General will decide if Ernst Josef Lichtenstrasser will stand trial for the double murder he is accused of after he entered a plea of not guilty on all charges against him in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court.
Lichtenstrasser, who has been requesting the court to remove the matter from the roll because the investigation into the matter was taking too long and that it was infringing on his right to a swift trial, will have to wait until the end of April to hear if he will stand trial.
During Lichtenstrasser’s previous appearance, the investigating officer testified that that 51 requests for forensic testing has been sent to the Namibian Forensic Laboratory and that only one result was still outstanding. He stated that it is the result of a test to confirm DNA from clothing that the accused person wore and DNA from a pistol holster found in the desert can be corroborated.
The result for the outstanding DNA test was finally obtained and the court was informed that the matter can proceed to the plea and trial stage.
During a swift appearance before Magistrate Nelao Brown on Monday the prosecution informed the court that all the aspects of the investigation were completed. As per the court’s procedures the accused person was requested to enter a plea and Lichtenstrasser answered that he is not guilty on any of the five counts he faces.
He stands accused of murdering the Director of the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT), Eckhart Mueller and Deputy Director Heimo Hellwig execution style in front of the educational institute’s administration building in Arandis during April 2019. Lichtenstrasser further faces a count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, a count of being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition as well as a count of theft.
Magistrate Brown remanded the Lichtenstrasser in custody at the Windhoek Central Prison and postponed the matter until 30 April this year while the decision of the Prosecutor General about the way forward is awaited.