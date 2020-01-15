Lichtenstrasser had other pending ammunition charges

Niël Terblanché
ERNST Josef Lichtenstrasser, the man accused of murdering two senior officials of the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT) during April last year, has made another appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on separate charge of being in possession of ammunition without a license.
Lichtenstrasser, who claims to be a former People’s Liberation Army of Namibia fighter that enjoys veteran status in Namibia, was arrested during the third week of April last year after an intense search for the suspect who was responsible for the assassination the 72-year-old Eckhart Mueller and the 60-year-old Heimo Hellwig at the Arandis Campus of NIMT.
The new charge of illegal possession of ammunition was added to the two counts of murder, defeating the course of justice, the possession of an unlicensed firearm and the possession of ammunition without a license originated in Grootfontein before he was arrested on the double murder charges.
When he was initially arrested in Karibib in the third week of April the accused person was found in possession ammunition for which he could not give an explanation or produce a license for the corresponding fire arm.
During 2013 Lichtenstrasser appeared in the Karibib Magistrate’s Court while incarcerated for an extended period of time on similar charges when police discovered an arms cache on a farm in the Karibib district.
At the time of his arrest during 2013 police found two unlicensed semi-automatic rifles and a large amount of ammunition of different calibres on the farm Tsaobis.
After the discovery in Karibib he was arrested in Tsumeb when the arresting officers discovered an explosive device resembling a hand grenade in his car.
The newly discovered charge of illegal possession of ammunition was registered in Grootfontein and because of his current incarceration was unable to attend court there. When he did not appear as scheduled a warrant for his arrest was issued in the Grootfontein Magistrate’s Court and in the interest of the administration of justice it was decided by the Prosecutor General to add the charge to his current charge sheet and that the matter will continue in Swakopmund alongside the murder case.
Bail was again opposed by the state prosecutor and Magistrate Conchita Olivier remanded Lichtenstrasser in custody until 18 February this year.