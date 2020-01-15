Lichtenstrasser had other pending ammunition charges

Niël Terblanché

ERNST Josef Lichtenstrasser, the man accused of murdering two senior officials of the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT) during April last year, has made another appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on separate charge of being in possession of ammunition without a license.

Lichtenstrasser, who claims to be a former People’s Liberation Army of Namibia fighter that enjoys veteran status in Namibia, was arrested during the third week of April last year after an intense search for the suspect who was responsible for the assassination the 72-year-old Eckhart Mueller and the 60-year-old Heimo Hellwig at the Arandis Campus of NIMT.

The new charge of illegal possession of ammunition was added to the two counts of murder, defeating the course of justice, the possession of an unlicensed firearm and the possession of ammunition without a license originated in Grootfontein before he was arrested on the double murder charges.

Pictured: Eenst Josef Lichtenstrasser. Photo: File