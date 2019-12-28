Less worries for January

Niël Terblanché

THE financial burden on consumers during January 2020 will be little less severe with fuel prices set to remain unchanged for the next month.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Mines and Energy the Executive Director, Simeon Negumbu, points out that it will be the seventh consecutive month that the fuel price will remain unchanged. Negumbo said that upward adjustments of fuel prices were definitely warranted in the preceding months but that it was kept constant to assist the economy to get back on its feet and to assist consumers with avoiding the additional burden associated with price hikes.

According to Executive Director the ministry has observed an increased use of diesel products in some parts of Namibia due to renewed agricultural activity currently underway.

Photo: Contributed