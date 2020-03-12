Lesotho, US impose travel bans amidst coronavirus spread

Staff Reporter

LESOTHO has suspended international travel to in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ban, which came into effect on 10 March 2020, came just hours before US President Donald Trump also announced that he would significantly restrict travel from Europe to the US for the next 30 days in an effort to minimise the spread of the virus.

While the novel coronavirus has killed dozens of US citizens and infected more than 1,200 Americans, Lesotho currently has no COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the Lesotho’s Principal Secretary and National Contact Point in the Ministry of Finance, Motena Tsolo, directed a letter to the SADC Executive Secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax informing her of the decision to suspend all travel to and from Lesotho.

“This embargo is imposed as a precaution against the risk of infection by the Coronavirus associated with international travel,” the letter reads.

On the other side of the world, speaking at the White House on Wednesday evening, Trump said the restrictions won’t apply to the U.K. and that the restriction will go into effect Friday at midnight.

Trump further blamed the European Union for not curbing travel from China in the early days of the outbreak, and credited his own measures with having limited the number of cases in the US.

“The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots,” Trump said, adding “As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travellers from Europe.”

Trump offered further clarification in a tweet, saying “please remember, very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods.”

The restriction does not apply to legal permanent residents and immediate family members of US citizens.

Sources: Bloomberg News and Eyewitness News