Learners qualify for national chess championships

Maria David

A TOTAL of 34 learners from the Oshana, Oshikoto and Omusati Regions on Saturday qualified to compete in the national schools closed individual chess championship that will take place in Windhoek during May.

The championships which started in 2017 with only 50 learners has grown from strength to strength according to Mweendeleli Boas, the tournament director and one of the founders of North Chess Academy.

Photo by Maria David

Over the past weekend 24 schools participated in the Zone 7 Chess Championships northern tournament with more than 200 learners coming from schools as far as St Francis Primary School (PS), DAPP PS, Okatana Senior Secondary School (SSS), Lighthouse Private, Chris Junior Private, Vision PPS, Onawa SSS, Cabatana Private, Ewafo SSS, North Chess Academy, Charles Anderson Combined School (CS), Nekulilo Omagano Memorial School, Hashiyana PS, Ongwediva Control CS, Gabriel Taapopi SSS, Heroes Private, Etosha SSS, Shinime Shiivula PS, Northcote Private, Onethindi PS, JP Kandombo PS, Liberty Heritage Private and Maurits Devenish PS.

The Individual Chess championship under the group age of 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 years was open to all players from Namibian government and private schools.

Meanwhile, the top three are expected to earn a spot in the 2020 African Schools’ Individual Chess Championships which will be held in Nairobi Kenya during December this year.