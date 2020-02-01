Learner stabs teacher

Niël Terblanché

A TEACHER at a school in Okahandja had to be rushed to hospital after he sustained serious injuries during an incident where he was stabbed by a Grade 10 learner.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education Arts and Culture, Absalom Absalom, the shocking incident occurred at the school premises on Wednesday of this week.

“The teacher was rushed to hospital where he received medical treatment,” Absalom said in the statement.

The Ministry condemned this incident in the strongest terms and reiterated that schools should be places of safety for both learners and teachers.

