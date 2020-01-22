Learner seeking funding to improve English

Eba Kandovazu

A 2018 matriculant from Mwadikange Kaulinge Secondary School is seeking public assistance to fund her registration for the English-Access course at the University of Namibia.

The 20-year-old Kaino Johannes scored a total 36 points in six subjects, namely: Oshikwanyama Grade 3, Agriculture A*, Development Studies A*, Biology C, Mathematics C, English as a second language E.

Johannes, whose desire is to study Education, has since been denied admission as she has not achieved the minimum required C symbol, her National Senior Secondary Certificate indicates.

Now, she is seeking for assistance in acquiring N$3 500 to register for the English-Access course at Unam. Her mother is unemployed and her father too is unable to pay for her as he does odd jobs around the Onamukulo village.

PLEA FOR HELP: Kaino Johannes. Photo: Contributed

“Last year my uncle offered to pay for my school but failed to do so and I was left to stay home and care for the house. I could not get a job to save up. I am the eldest of my five siblings so I had to stay home and take care of everyone. I was on the verge of giving up. I am skeptical about registering at Namcol because I am afraid I might fail. I also went to the International University of Management to see if they could admit me into the education faculty, but I was told they were not admitting students with E in English, as previously done. This year, if I get no assistance, I will consider going to Namcol, but I still need assistance with tuition fees. I would greatly appreciate any kind of help” Johannes told Informanté.

A family friend, Fikameni Hasheela, said that Johannes also sought assistance from her former class teacher, but to no avail.

“Her teacher communicated to me, but she too cannot assist. I then contacted the learner’s parents and they too indicated that they cannot assist their daughter. This is heartbreaking. Their daughter passed with high marks but financial difficulties are hindering her from achieving her goals in life. I am calling on everyone who believes that education is a fundamental right across the world to do the right thing and contribute whatever, in order to make Johannes’ dreams a reality,” Hasheela stressed.

Anyone willing to help Johannes can contact her on 0813226741.