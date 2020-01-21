Lawyers enter Okahandja municipal fray 

Marthina Mutanga

THE Okahandja municipality, which last week experienced a last-minute cancelation of the swearing-in ceremony of new councillors after now suspended CEO, Martha Mutilifa, instructed the magistrate that was due to administer the oath of the office bearers, have approached lawyers to resolve the issue.

In a letter addressed to the Senior Magistrate, Leonard Mateus and dated 20 Januray 2020, Kishi Shakumu & Co Inc Legal Practitioners asked the magistrate for clarification on facts and law pertaining to the suspension of the CEO, as well as to request him to administer the loath to the office bearers.

The councillors that were supposed to take their oath include Okahandja mayor Johannes ‘Congo’ Hindjou, Gideon Uwu-Khaeb, Hileni Iita and Helmi Maruru.

“Our instructions are that our client requested your good office to administer an oath to them on Friday, 17 January 202, but you allegedly received a letter from Mrs Mutilifa instructing you to cancel the swearing in ceremony in terms of her letter dated 14 January 202,” the letter from the law firm states, adding “In view of the aforegoing, kindly provide us with your instructions and we would like to arrange for a mutually agreeable date to consult and receive your full instructions. In your instructions, kindly include the suspension letter dated 24 December 2019 and the personnel Rules mentioned in the letter.”

They further demand a mutually agreeable date to consult and receive instructions from the Magistrate and to respond back before the 22 of January 2020.

When called to comment, Mateus told Informanté that he did not go through the letter, but that he would respond by next week after he studies its content.

Hindjou on his part said that they are waiting for the magistrate to revert back to their lawyers so that they can take their oaths as councillors.

Hindjou added that the investigations against Mutilifa are ongoing and have not yet been concluded.

“We want to protect the interest of the people of Okahandja and to ensure that corruption is handled in a lawful manner,” said Hindjou.