Law Society elects new council members

Staff Reporter
THE Law Society of Namibia (LSN) has officially ushered in its new councillors that will serve for a two-year term.
The Councillors currently serving until November 2020, having been elected at the 2018 AGM for a two-year term, are Eldorette Harmse, Etuna Josua, Eliaser Nekwaya and Meyer van den Berg.
The new Councillors elected at the AGM held on 22 November 2019, for a two-year term are Vanessa Boesak, Gilroy Kasper, Jo-mari Koekemoer and Appolos Shimakeleni.
Van den Berg was elected Chairperson and Boesak was elected Vice-Chairperson for the term November 2019 to November 2020.
The LSN is a self-regulating body created in terms of the Legal Practitioners Act, which serves the profession and the public by promoting justice, protecting the independence of the judiciary and upholding the rule of law.
The LSN also plays a pivotal role in protecting monies entrusted to legal practitioners in private practice by members of the public and it further ensures compliance with the rules and regulations regarding trust monies.
It further represents the interest of its members who all took an oath to uphold the Namibian Constitution, which protects the Rule of Law and human rights and it is further tasked with maintaining and enhancing the standards of conduct and integrity of all members of the legal profession; encouraging and promoting efficiency and responsibility in the legal profession; defining and enforcing correct and uniform practice and maintaining discipline among members of the legal profession.