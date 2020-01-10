Law Society elects new council members

Staff Reporter

THE Law Society of Namibia (LSN) has officially ushered in its new councillors that will serve for a two-year term.

The Councillors currently serving until November 2020, having been elected at the 2018 AGM for a two-year term, are Eldorette Harmse, Etuna Josua, Eliaser Nekwaya and Meyer van den Berg.

The new Councillors elected at the AGM held on 22 November 2019, for a two-year term are Vanessa Boesak, Gilroy Kasper, Jo-mari Koekemoer and Appolos Shimakeleni.

Van den Berg was elected Chairperson and Boesak was elected Vice-Chairperson for the term November 2019 to November 2020.

LAW FRATERNITY: From Back: Eldorette Harmse, Etuna Josua, Gilroy Kasper, Appolos Shimakeleni and Jo-mari Koekemoer. Front: Retha Steinmann (Director), Meyer van den Berg (Chairperson) and Vanessa Boesak (Vice-Chairperson)

