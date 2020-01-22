Law and order line should not be blurred

Staff Reporter

THE lines between the mandates of the Namibian Defence Force and that of the Namibian Police should not be allowed to become blurred.

The President Society of Advocates of Namibia, Advocate Gerson Narib in a statement said that the society has taken note of two media releases issued by the Namibian Defence Force respectively dated 26 November 2019 and 02 December 2019.

Constitutionally, the Namibian Defence Force is established by Act of Parliament, in order to defend the territory and national interests of Namibia. The Namibian Police Force is similarly established by Act of Parliament, in order to secure the internal security of Namibia and to maintain law and order.

