Lab results awaited in child rapist case

Staff Reporter

THE case of child rape accused, Warren Du Pont, who appeared on charges of raping a 3 year old minor girl last year during December, has been postponed to 28 April as the court still awaits laboratory results and other relevant statements.

Du Pont appeared at the Windhoek Magistrate court before Magistrate Ivan Gawanab and was represented by Louise Karsten.

Du Pont who was arrested 2 December is currently free on bail of N$10 000.

Pictured: Warren Peters Du Pont. – Photo: File

Both the defence lawyer Louis Karsten and the state prosecutor, Sylvia Kaoluma agreed that the case be postponed 28 April as the matter is currently awaiting test results as well as statements from social workers.

Kaoluma said that the three-year-old victim and her mother are both undergoing counselling. She also informed the court that the victim has been taken out of the custody of her mother and has currently been placed in a safe haven.

She however stated that the prosecution cannot give a definite time frame on the completion of investigations as social workers may need more time to screen the little girl to obtain statements.