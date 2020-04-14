Kunene River in full flood again

Niël Terblanché

THE sudden movement of a small herd of Oryx from an island near the mouth of the Kunene River to higher ground on the mainland was the prelude to a new surge of floodwater that reached the Atlantic Ocean.

Heavy rains over the catchment area of the river in Angola over the past two weeks filled all the cofferdams between its origin and the Ruacana Falls and flood gates were opened for a second time this year.

The flood rate past the measuring station at the Ruacana Hydropower Station went up to just above the 1 200 cubic metres per second mark but did not reach the peak of 1 900 cubic metres per second measured earlier this year.

The surge of floodwater returned the Ruacana Falls to its cascading splendour.

At Foz de Cunene a lone observer saw the sudden movement of the small herd of Oryx and witnessed the new surge of floodwater filling the wide river mouth from side to side shortly after the antelopes reached the safety of the riverbank.

FLOODING AGAIN: The Kunene River is in full food for a second time this year. – Footage: Compiled from clips contributed by Johan van Rooyen and another contributor

The rain on the southwestern highlands of Angola also surged into the floodplains of northern Namibia where the lishanas of the Cuvelai river system and were again flowing well above 60 centimetres deep.

The surge prompted the Hydrological Service of Namibia to again issue flood warnings to people living in the areas that might be inundated by the lishanas.

The flood warning for communities residing in the Okavango West and Okavango East regions as well as on the eastern floodplains of the Zambezi region to be on high alert for possible flooding remained in place. The hydrological service again cautioned people to take the necessary precautionary measures.

The Okavango River levels continued to increase to above normal at Rundu (7.93m) and Divundu Bridge (4.61m). The highest peak recorded at Rundu was 8.9m on the 8th of April 1969. Nkurenkuru recorded 4.67m on Monday morning.

The Zambezi River also maintained its steady rise at Katima Mulilo for a second time this year. According to the hydrological service the water level is currently at 6.66m and will continue to rise

The eastern Zambezi floodplains in Namibia continue to fill up rapidly and there is strong backflow towards Ngoma Bridge and Lake Liambezi. The Chobe River level at the Chobe Water Villas is increasing and stood at 6.38m on Monday morning.

The highest peak recorded at Katima Mulilo was 8.16m on the 10th of April 1969.