Kunene River flowing strongly

Niël Terblanché

THE flow of the Kunene River at Ruacana has been higher over the past two weeks than it has been for the previous three years.

According to the latest daily flood bulletin issued by the Namibia Hydrological Service the Kunene River is flowing at a rate of 557.9 cubic metres per second after good rains over the Angolan highlands where the river has its origin. The hydrological services said that water in the river rose to the highest level for the past three years.

In the meantime the water level in the Zambezi and Okavango Rivers are also higher than the corresponding time last year. The higher water levels is also attributed to good rains over the catchment areas in Angola of the rivers that form the north eastern borders of Namibia.

According to the flood bulletin the regional rainfall pattern for the 2019/20 agricultural season is encouraging as parts of southern Africa are expected to receive adequate rainfall in the first half of the rainy season.

Pictured: Water of the Kunene River cascading down the Ruacana Waterfall as the water level in the river rose to the highest level in three years. – Photos: Courtesy of Cornelius Kemp

