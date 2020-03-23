Kunene minority groups not aware about free education

Marthina Mutanga

SOME parents in the Kunene region are not aware that education the country is free.

Director of Education in the Kunene Region, Angelina Steenkamp, said distance also plays a role because parents believe the schools are too far to travel and would rather their children heard cattle.

An awareness campaign by the authorities and councils to inform the community on the importance of school and that education is free is currently underway.

Steenkamp noted that they are going to make sure that communities are informed by traveling into deeply remote areas where there is no access radio or electricity.

NO SCHOOL: Young children don’t attend school because parents aren’t aware that education the the country is free. Photos: Contributes

NO SCHOOL: Young children don’t attend school because parents aren’t aware that education the the country is free. Photos: Contributes

She further urged councillors to ensure that the campaign is conducted in local languages to ensure it is best understood by the indigenous groups.

Further to that, children as young as eight can be spotted selling crafts to tourists between the Kamanjab and Outjo road during school hours.

Education officials claim that when they stop to ask the mothers of the children why they are not in school, they are generally informed that parents don’t have money to send them to school.

“When we tried to explain that school is free, they usually does believe us,” said the official.