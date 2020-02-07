Kirk Douglas dead at 103

Staff Reporter

One of the last surviving movie stars from Hollywood’s golden whose and Oscar-winning actor Kirk Douglas has died aged 103.

The stage and screen actor was well-known for a range of roles, including the 1960 classic Spartacus, in which he played the titular character.

Douglas leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

Pictured: Kirk Douglas in his role as the gladiator Spartacus – Photo: Contributed