Kirk Douglas dead at 103

Staff Reporter
One of the last surviving movie stars from Hollywood’s golden whose and Oscar-winning actor Kirk Douglas has died aged 103.
The stage and screen actor was well-known for a range of roles, including the 1960 classic Spartacus, in which he played the titular character.
Douglas leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.
In his heyday the celebrated actor appeared in as many as three movies a year, often delivering critically acclaimed performances. In his first 11 years of film acting he was nominated three times for the Academy Awards for best actor.
In his later years he devoted his time to charity and he established the Anne Douglas Center for Homeless women, for treatment of drug and alcohol addiction, the Kirk Douglas High School, a program to help troubled students finish their education and the Kirk Douglas Theatre to nurture young theatrical artists.
His son, Michael Douglas said in a statement: “To the world he was a legend… but to me and my brothers… he was simply Dad.”