King Nangolo changes tradition

Placido Hilukilwa

KING Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo of the Ondonga Traditional Community has changed the Ondonga community’s age-old tradition of abandoning the palace of a late king and constructing a new one for the new king.

King Nangolo’s dramatic decision was revealed by the chairperson of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, Vilho Kamanya, when President Hage Geingob visited the Onambango Palace near Ondangwa on Saturday.

According to the announcement, King Nangolo has donated to the Ondonga traditional community what used to be his private homestead and mahangu field, to become the permanent palace for all future kings/queens of Ondonga.

Pictured: President Hage Geingob at the meeting with King Fillemon Shuumbwa at the Onambango Palace. Photo: Contributed