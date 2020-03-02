King Nangolo changes tradition

Placido Hilukilwa
KING Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo of the Ondonga Traditional Community has changed the Ondonga community’s age-old tradition of abandoning the palace of a late king and constructing a new one for the new king.
King Nangolo’s dramatic decision was revealed by the chairperson of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, Vilho Kamanya, when President Hage Geingob visited the Onambango Palace near Ondangwa on Saturday.
According to the announcement, King Nangolo has donated to the Ondonga traditional community what used to be his private homestead and mahangu field, to become the permanent palace for all future kings/queens of Ondonga.
The Ondonga traditional norm has been that when a king dies the community goes back to the drawing board and constructs a new palace for the new king.
Nangolo’s palace is located in the Onambango village near Ondangwa in the Oshana Region, while his predecessor Immanuel Kauluma Elifas’ palace was at Onamungundho in the Oshikoto Region.
Oshindonga-speaking Namibians have been complaining about the “strange tradition” of investing much money and other resources to build a king’s palace, only to abandon it upon the death of the king and go and start all over again.
Nangolo’s announcement was applauded and welcomed by the fairly sizeable crowd that braved the incessant rain to join him in welcoming Geingob, who visited the palace for the first time since Nangolo was installed in June last year.
Construction work has already commenced and is mostly being done on a voluntary basis.