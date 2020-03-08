Kashupi installed as chairperson of UTA

Maria David

WELL-KNOWN businessman Wilhelm Lazarus Kashupi known as “Apollo 11” was on Saturday installed as the chairperson of Oshikuku sub-district of Uukwambi Traditional Authority (UTA) in the Omusati Region.

Kashupi is succeeding the former chairperson of the sub-district Norbeth Shiningayamwe, who died the past seven years.

Installing Kashupi in the presence of several villagers, Chief Herman Iipumbu of the UTA handed Kashupi amongst others, the Namibia Constituency and the UTA rulebook to guide him in his new community-based responsibility.

Pictured: Apollo 11 being congratulated by the Queen of OuKwanyama and another guest. Photo: Maria David

“Serve your people fairly, respectful, without discrimination and within the ambit of the laws of Namibia and our traditional norms and values,” lipumbu advised Kashupi.

Speaking at the event as a special guest, the leader Queen of Oukwanyama, Martha Mwadinomho waKristian yaNelumbu informed Kashupi that he will be successful in his leadership by always asking God’s grace for his administration.

Omusati regional councillor for the Oshikuku Constituency, Matheus Gabriel, asked Kashupi to play the role of encouraging his subjects to take cultivation seriously to able to produce the food enough for their families and the nation.

In his acceptance speech, Kashuupi lauded senior headman Herman Shopa of the UTA’s Oshikuku District for appointing him as his sub-district chairperson and entrusted him to serve as one of the traditional leaders in the area.

“I am going to lead this community fairly, honestly and to the best of my ability,” said Kashupi.

Retired Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN), Kleopas Dumeni and the parish priest John Paul Nghikevali of the Oshikuku pastoral region of the Roman Catholic Church also attended the installation.