Kalahari dunes covered with ice

Niël Terblanché

AN intense hail storm on farms in the vicinity of Uhlenhorst in the Kalahari Desert to the south east of Rehoboth covered large swathes of land with a thick layer of ice and tuned the country side into an instant winter wonderland.

The huge amount of falling ice flayed the leaves off of bushes in the veldt but no substantial damage was reported to infrastructure or crops on the farms.

The hailstorm was accompanied by an electric storm that reached the Auas mountain range just south of Windhoek which made for a spectacular lightning show Saturday evening. Residents of the Regenstein satellite residential area on the mountain range measured between rains that ranged between 30 and 82 millimetres.

People living in the Kleine Kuppe residential area of the capital measured up to 40 millimetres of rain. Other parts of the city also received heavy downpours which ranged between 18 and 35 millimetres.