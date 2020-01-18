Judgement reserved in watershed election challenge

Niël Terblanché

Chief Justice Peter Shivute has reserved judgement in the application by the independent presidential candidate to have the results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections held at the end of November last year set aside.

A full panel of five Supreme Court Judges heard the arguments of the applicants and the respondents’ challenging the use of Electronic Voting Machines without a verifiable paper during the elections while the Namibian Electoral Act states clearly that a method of verifying results after the fact should indeed exist.

Chief Justice Shivute indicated that the full panel of Supreme Court Jusices will have to deliberate carefully on the submissions before them and that he will hand down judgment on 6 February 2020.

In the submission of arguments by Senior Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett on behalf of Dr. Panduleni Itula and his four co-applicants it became clear that the second respondent, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development ignored certain parts of the electoral act which infringes on rights of voters and subsequently the democracy of Namibia. He argued that the minster removed the protection of the voters by omitting provisions.

“The question remain did the minister have the power to only implement half of provision 97. Was it not the Electoral Commission of Namibia’s, as an independent body with the power to do so, responsibility to point out to the minister that a problem might arise. A letter exists that state the ECN saw the omission of these important electoral provisions as an escape clause. Software is not always reliable and if a discrepancy arises the paper should win,” Advocate Gauntlett argued.