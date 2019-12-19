JSC and NSSCH results available at midnight

Staff reporter

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has finalised the marking and processing of the examination data and will officially release the provisional Grade 10 (JSC) and Grade 12 (NSSC) Higher Level results for full-time and part-time candidates at 00:15 tonight.

The results will be available on the website of the Directorate National Examinations and Assessment at www.dnea.gov.na, the website of the Ministry of Education www.moe.gov.na and will also be accessible via an SMS service.

