IUM to construct Ongwediva hostel

Maria David

THE International University of Management (IUM) will soon commence with the construction of a hostel at its Ongwediva campus.

This was announced by IUM founder, Professor David Namwandi on Thursday.

Speaking at the official opening of the university’s 2020 academic year at the Ongwediva Campus, Namwandi said the university also plans to construct a new lecture hall on the campus grounds.

Pictured: IUM Ongwediva Campus Campus building. Photo: Contributed

Namwandi noted that they are waiting on the Ongwediva Town Council to do an inspection on the proposal area before they can start with construction to carter for the ever increasing number of students.

This year, over 3,000 students registered at the Ongwediva Campus.

In 2018, Professor Kingo Mchombu first announced plans to construct a hostel to address the shortage of accommodation that the campus students face.

IUM, a privately-funded institution, was inaugurated in 1994 with only one student and a start-up capital of N$500.