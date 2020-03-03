IUM student murder trial resumes

Eba Kandovazu

THE murder trial of a former long-distance bus driver who is accused of murdering his former girlfriend, Iyaloo Hainghumbi, a student at the International University of Management (IUM), today resumed before Acting Judge Eileen Rakow.

Victor Elia reportedly murdered Hainghumbi in 2017 before dumping her body at the western bypass. He has since denied killing her. He is facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the course of justice under the provisions of the combating of domestic violence act.

It is alleged that he killed Hainghumbi after she informed him that she wanted to end their relationship. The two had been in a relationship for approximately four years.

Today, in a fully packed gallery, Elia sat quietly in the dock, with curious members of the public, his family members and the deceased’s family.

DUCKING: Victor Elia in the dock. Video by Eba Kandovazu

The Investigating Officer, Ndilyowike Joseph, testified that preliminary investigations found that the deceased was indeed in a romantic relationship with Elia.

Joseph testified that another man from the coast, who was also romantically involved with Hainghumbi, was on the suspect list before it became apparent that he was not in Windhoek at the time Hainghumbi was murdered.

According to Joseph, the man was in Windhoek the weekend before the murder, but he had travelled back to Swakopmund on Sunday, 15 January 2017. The relationship, according to Detective Joseph, was relatively new.

On Monday morning, 16 January 2017, Hainghumbi left home for school and that was the last time she was seen by her father, Martin Hainghumbi, the Detective told the court.

It is further the Detective’s testimony that the police got hold of print outs from MTC, in relation to the accused mobile numbers, as well as the other man’s mobile number.

“After our analysis, we concluded that the other man was indeed in Windhoek, but that he had left on Sunday. It was also confirmed by the deceased’s brother who works with him in Swakopmund. We exonerated him as a suspect. He was not in Windhoek at the time of the incident,” Joseph said.

Mbanga Siyomundji is representing the suspect, with Salomon Kanyemba appearing for the state.