Itula suffers another blow

Eba Kandovazu

THE Supreme Court has rejected the application of Independent Presidential Candidate Panduleni Itula for the court to revisit its judgement in a matter in which he was challenging last year’s presidential elections results.

The supreme court’s decision is guided by Article 81 of the constitution, which states that a decision of the Supreme Court shall be binding on all other courts of Namibia and all persons unless it is reversed by the Supreme court itself.

According to the Judiciary Deputy Director of Public Relations, Ockert Jansen, the decision not to hear Itula’s motion was made yesterday by the Supreme court Registrar, in a letter addressed to Itula’s lawyer Elize Angula

Photo: Panduleni Itula. Photo: File

“With reference to the notice of motion filed on 11 February 2020 on behalf of the applicant, kindly be advised that the proceedings have been finalised in that a final and binding order has been given by this court on 5 February 2020. The matter has thus been finalised and this court is no longer seized with the matter. The steps contemplated in the notice of motion filed will accordingly not proceed in this court,” the notice reads.

Chief Justice Peter Shivute last month delivered a historic judgement, which will see President Hage Geingob in office for another term without going back to the polls.

It was also ordered that as of 21 March 202, no elections will be conducted with the use of Electronic Voting Machines that do not have a verifiable paper trail as the decision made by the Minister of Regional and Local Government in 2014 was unconstitutional.

The minister at the time was Charles Namoloh.

It was also found that the determination by the Minister that the provisions of section 97 of the Act were brought into force with the exception of sections 97(3) and (4) on 17 October 2014.

This, the Chief Justice ruled, was in conflict with the Constitution and is invalid.