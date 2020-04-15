Issue of mistreatment of Africans in China resolved, says Nandi-Ndaitwah

Eba Kandovazu

AFRICAN nationals in China are reportedly no longer being subjected to coronavirus-related discrimination.

African students and expatriates in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou were last weeks subject to forced coronavirus testing and arbitrary 14-day self-quarantine, regardless of recent travel history, amid heightened fears of imported infections.

A large number of Africans also had to resort to sleeping on the streets after landlords and hotels evicted African nationals.

Deputy prime minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, today announced that the Chinese government had intervened to protect African nationals, while at the same time condemning the targeted maltreatment.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who doubles as international relations minister, added that currently, five Namibian nationals in the city of Wunchan have been put in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The five include four students and a businesswoman who had recently to the Asian country for business.

DIPLOMATIC: Deputy Prime Minister and International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Photo: Eba Kandovazu

She has reportedly been placed in a hotel for quarantine at the expense of the Chinese government.

One of the students was reportedly renting a flat and as such, was freely moving.

China last week announced new coronavirus cases after containing the virus and lifting lockdown.

It is believed that the new cases were imported, which led to growing concerns of a so-called second wave.

Many locals blamed Africans for bringing new cases into China, which resulted in targeted harassment.

African ambassadors jointly wrote a letter condemning China’s maltreatment of African nationals and demanded intervention before the crisis gets out of hand.

“Africans expressed their displeasure and the Chinese central government intervened by directing authorities to be sensitive and not practice discrimination against foreigners. As we stand now, everything is back to normal,” Nandi-Ndaitwah added.