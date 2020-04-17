IPPR tells govt. to drop NEEEF

Zorena Jantze

THE Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has listed the Namibian Investment Promotion Act (NIPA) of 2016, and the Equitable Economic Empowerment draft bill (NEEEF), as legislations which have resulted in the country’s plummeted foreign direct investments (FDIs).

Graham Hopwood, IPPR Director, stated that in the coming quarter, it is all hands on deck as government focuses on countering the immediate challenge posed by the coronavirus.

He added that at some stage in the not too distant future, government is also going to have to turn its attention to the chronic condition the economy found itself in prior to the global pandemic.

“It is no accident that the last four years have seen investment trends weaken. Building on previous steps which had already diminished Namibia’s attractiveness as an investment destination, the past five years have seen government take a series of steps and missteps that have turned Namibia from a neutral destination for FDI to a far less attractive one, said Hopwood.

He added that when taken as a whole, the NIPA signals a significant move away from openness to foreign investment and equal treatment between foreign and local investors and a move towards greater government involvement in investment decisions by foreign investors and far greater government discretion.

Four years after being passed by Parliament, the NIPA is not currently in force and a revised version had been promised before March 2020.

Touching on the latest draft of the NEEEF, Hopwood stated that the bill emerged after almost two decades of proposals and false starts.

Commenting on its pitfalls, Hopwood stated that the bill provides for an unspecified minister to set standards for equitable economic empowerment, and also make provision for sector transformation charters.

“It gives tremendous discretionary powers to a yet unspecified minister. It includes heavy penalties for fronting and allows the Commissioner to carry out extensive investigations,” Hopwood said.

He added that all in all, although it drops the earlier 25% equity requirement, the Bill is drafted in such a way that such a requirement could be brought in again through the Ownership pillar.

Furthermore, even if this Bill were passed immediately, given the length of time similar pieces of legislation tend to take, there is little chance any investor – foreign or local – would know what regulatory hurdles they would face for at least another five years.

He stated that the impact of such uncertainty would cast a huge cloud of doubt over the Namibian investment environment and therefore do real damage during that period.

“As a small economy with a tiny internal market and a largely unskilled population, Namibia has to work far harder to attract FDI. Yet – given the state of the public finances, high levels of debt and the pressure Namibian households have been under, FDI has a crucial role to play in re-energising Namibia’s economy in the coming years. To many outside observers, it is almost as if Namibia has stopped caring about how it is perceived as an investment destination. Who can trust government when it has flip-flopped so much over the past five years on an issue as fundamental as business ownership? The latest draft NEEEF does not put these fears to rest and kicking the can down the road will not produce the certainty that investors require,” Hopwood argued.

He concluded that FDI is one of the key economic factors which is going to pull Namibia’s economy out of the longest slump it has experienced since Independence.