Informal settlements evacuated after flooding

Placido Hilukilwa

Many residents of the informal settlements of Oshakati were forced to evacuate their houses and move in with relatives or friends in other parts of the town following a heavy downpour over the weekend.

The Oshakati Town Council is assisting residents by unblocking the natural waterways to allow the rain water to drain freely while simultaneously putting contingency plans in place in preparation for the expected seasonal flooding (efundja) that wreak havoc mostly during March and April.

Town council officials say that the residents who were affected so far are partly to blame for having erected their houses in the oshanas.

In turn the residents blame the town council for approving construction projects that blocked natural waterways.

Photos: Placido Hilukilwa

Photos: Placido Hilukilwa

Photos: Placido Hilukilwa

Photos: Placido Hilukilwa