Informal settlements evacuated after flooding

Placido Hilukilwa
Many residents of the informal settlements of Oshakati were forced to evacuate their houses and move in with relatives or friends in other parts of the town following a heavy downpour over the weekend.
The Oshakati Town Council is assisting residents by unblocking the natural waterways to allow the rain water to drain freely while simultaneously putting contingency plans in place in preparation for the expected seasonal flooding (efundja) that wreak havoc mostly during March and April.
Town council officials say that the residents who were affected so far are partly to blame for having erected their houses in the oshanas.
In turn the residents blame the town council for approving construction projects that blocked natural waterways.
In the meantime the Ministry of Work and Transport’s Metrological Services Division issued a statement in which a summary of the past month’s rainfall is provided.
According to the statement significant rainfall activities for January 2020 was more localized across parts of the Karas, Oshana, Okavango and Otjozondjupa Regions which reported above normal rainfall for specific stations.
This is evident from high rainfall amounts received within twenty four hours at Kahenge reporting 90 mm followed by Koes with 84mm, Katima Mulilo with 63.8mm, Mukwe with 63.0mm and Ncamagoros reporting 59.0mm.
The Koes, Ondangwa, Kahenge and surrounding areas received above average rainfall, while large areas of southern and central Odjozondjupa, eastern Zambezi, eastern Kavango, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, southern Oshana and eastern Omusati Regions received average rainfall for the month. The central and southern parts of the country received little to no rain as from the second week of the month under review.
Although some areas recorded above average rainfall for the season since October 2019 to January 2020, large parts of the country experienced below average rainfall. Koes, Khorixas and surrounding area received well above average rainfall for the season but the bulk of this rain fell within one day, while Ondangwa and surrounding areas received good rains consistently from the onset of the season.
“The welcome rains during the beginning of January did not change the overall performance of the season positively. Therefore, most of the country remains below average or slighted into the below average rainfall category.”
The Namibia Meteorological Services predicted partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather conditions for today with a few to isolated thundershowers in the Kavango, Zambezi, Otjozondjupa, Omaheke, Khomas, Hardap and //Karas Regions. Elsewhere, partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions can be expected. Windy weather will prevail over the western half of the Namibian interior.
Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with fog patches at first is in the forecast for the coast.