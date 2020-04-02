Influx of people cause for concern

Nathaniel Heita

THE large number of people who travelled to the North before the lockdown of the Khomas and Erongo regions came into effect are now a cause for concern because too many people are out shopping and socialising.

Many of the people went back north after many companies and even state owned enterprises closed down in the aftermath of the State of Emergency announced by President Hage Geingob.

The regulations of the State of emergency restrict the movement of people. The Namibian leadership requested people to stay at home as far as possible to curb the possible spread of the coronavirus.

A large number of people decided that they would rather wait out the restrictive measures at their homes in the villages and towns of the North.

The influx combined with the end of the month caused many people to go out shopping to buy food and other goods to winter the lockdown.

The increased number of people has become a concern for health authorities and Ohangwena Regional Health Director, Jonh Hango said it influenced how they prepared for the fight against COVID-19.

HOSPITALS READY: Health facilities in the North have geared up their readiness to combat the coronavirus. – Photo: Contributed

According to their original planning authorities started to set up emergency facilities. These facilities will now have to be increased in size and number according to Hango.

He said the Eenhana District Hospital already has an isolation facility within the hospital premises and Engela District Hospital has also prepared an isolation facility inside.

At the Okongo District Hospital an isolation facility was set up outside the hospital because of the insufficient space inside the hospital.

Hango said the facility was set up with the support of different stakeholders and it is ready whenever people start testing positive for COVID 19 cases.

The regional director pointed out that they are busy with the construction of a new isolation facility at the border of Namibia and Angola in Oshikango.

He said the facility will be used for quarantine purposes and where people will be screened for the virus.

The situation in Oshikango was very hard due to the movement of large numbers of people between the two countries before the border was closed down.

Hango said despite the challenges that the Ohangwena health department is prepared and ready to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.