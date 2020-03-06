Indonesia strengthens trade ties with Namibia

Maria David
INDONESIA and Namibia will continue to facilitate business activities with the hope to strengthen business ties.
This was revealed by Ambassador of Indonesia to Namibia, Eddy Basuki, during the first ever business forum for the 35th Trade Expo of Indonesia at Ongwediva on Wednesday.
Basuki stated that export-import and investment between the two countries need to be improved for the benefit of both parties to benefit people in the business and tourism sectors.
“Over the years many concrete actions have been taken to promote the development of Indonesia and Namibia relations, especially in the economic sector,” said Basuki, adding that Oshana is one of a strategic and dynamic region in Namibia which continuously developing its economical do trade sectors.
He noted that the region is also very successful in becoming a business centre or hub, as many of the people flock to the region to explore business opportunities.
Speaking at the same Forum, Oshana Governor Elia Irmiari, said it is crucial to embrace the initiative of change.
“We cannot slack off with industrial investment and expect flourishing industrialisation. Doing the same things over and over never yields results,” said Irimari.
According to him, through mutual cooperation with industrious nations, they are better positioned to champion business strategies and activities that boost industrial development locally.
“The Indonesian Trade Expo is yet another platform for our local businesses to network and engage their counterparts. This exposition will not only strengthen your exposures as business leaders but will also create a greater opportunity to partner and trade,” he said.
Irimari said that business people should be prepared to partner with global giants in securing capital and most needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the realisation of great development investment projects in the region.
The 35th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) is scheduled for 30 September to 4 October 2020, last year and a total of 42 000 visitors attended and has attracted more than 5 448 buyers from 135 countries including Namibia.