Indonesia strengthens trade ties with Namibia

Maria David

INDONESIA and Namibia will continue to facilitate business activities with the hope to strengthen business ties.

This was revealed by Ambassador of Indonesia to Namibia, Eddy Basuki, during the first ever business forum for the 35th Trade Expo of Indonesia at Ongwediva on Wednesday.

Basuki stated that export-import and investment between the two countries need to be improved for the benefit of both parties to benefit people in the business and tourism sectors.

“Over the years many concrete actions have been taken to promote the development of Indonesia and Namibia relations, especially in the economic sector,” said Basuki, adding that Oshana is one of a strategic and dynamic region in Namibia which continuously developing its economical do trade sectors.

He noted that the region is also very successful in becoming a business centre or hub, as many of the people flock to the region to explore business opportunities.

Pictured: Namibians posing for pictures at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair 2019, at Indonesia’s product and tourism Embassy’s booth. Photo: Contributed