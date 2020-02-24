Independence will be celebrated in style

Maria David

THE Namibian Nation wills not only celebrate 30th years of Independence on the 21st March 2020 at the Windhoek Independence stadium, but a massive concert is also scheduled to follow.

This was revealed by MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo during a press conference held recently.

According to Ekandjo, they sought for official endorsement from the independence celebratory committee so that the concert becomes an extension of the official Independence program.

Photo: Contributed

“We will therefore only open the gates to the concert once the official program has been concluded at the Independence Stadium,” said Ekandjo.

Ekandjo noted that their objective was to create a celebratory high tempo entertainment rhythm throughout the day and they have therefore carefully selected artists that will achieve the objective.

In terms of safety, Ekandjo noted that Namibian Police and City Police will be deployed including private uniformed security guards in and around the stadium.

Independence Celebration is a reminder that Namibia’s freedom was attained after a long struggle for independence against colonialism. While celebrating 30 years of freedom and self-governance, the nation has been urged to be united and jealously guard the hard-earned independence and cherish the peace, stability and tranquillity.

Preparations are currently in full swing, with various subcommittees under the National Committee on National Events tasked with various functions to ensure that this will be a memorable celebration.

President Hage Geingob, who was re-elected last year for his second and last 5-year term, is expected to deliver his inaugural speech.

Heads of state and a large number of other dignitaries have been invited to attend this year’s milestone celebration.