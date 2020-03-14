Independence day celebrations called off

Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob today announced that the 30th independence day celebrations, which would have also seen his inauguration as the head of state for the next five years, has been called off.

This follows an official announcement by the health ministry that two coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

The patients, a Spanish couple, tested positive after they arrived in Namibia on Wednesday.

They are currently under self-quarantine and contact tracing has commenced.

The President announced that his swearing in ceremony next weekend will now take place at either State House or a hotel.

The financial outlay for the celebrations will be diverted towards the fight against coronavirus, Geingob also announced.

Other measures announced by the President today is that the Windhoek Gymnasium private school will be on lockdown for the next two weeks, while official travels by government officials, as well as state-owned enterprises, have been suspended.

Another drastic measure announced by Geingob is that flights to and from Germany, Ethiopia and Qatar will be cancelled for the next 30 days to curtail a further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Lastly, large gatherings have been suspended for the next 30 days, although the President did not specify what constitutes a big gathering.

