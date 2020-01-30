Road users urged to be vigilant

Maria David
A SHARP spike in the number of incidents where people are killed or injured by vehicles while they cross busy roads on foot compelled the Namibian Police in the far northern regions issue a warning to motorists and pedestrians to be more vigilant.
Inspector Ellen Nehale of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Oshikoto Region issued the warning following the death of the 12-year-old Silas Shitweya from the Omutsgonime Village earlier this week.
According to the incident report the yuong boy was hit by a car while crossing the Oshivelo – Omuthiya road when he returned home with a herd of goats.
Inspector Nehale said the main road between Omuthiya and Oshivelo is one of busiest in the country and that many people use the grazing areas to the west of the road. She said road users should be very vigilant because of the heavy traffic experienced on the road.
“Motorists and pedestrians should exercise extreme caution at all times. Do not speed, do not drink and drive and all occupants in any motor vehicle must wear their seatbelts. We also urge drivers to please look out for pedestrians,” said Nehale.
Furthermore, Inspector Nehale, said the police have observed another trend amongst motorists of not adhering to road traffic signs. She said by following and adhering to the laws governing road use, fatalities can be drastically reduced.
According to statistics provided by the Namibian Police, a total 212 road accidents, including 361 injuries were reported nationwide during 2018/19.
The Khomas Region recorded the highest accident rate with 28 percent, while Erongo and Oshana Regions recorded 13 and 12 percent respectively.
Meanwhile, the Oshikoto Region recorded a decrease in fatal motor vehicle accidents from 18 in 2017/18 to 10 in 2018/19.