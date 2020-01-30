Road users urged to be vigilant

Maria David

A SHARP spike in the number of incidents where people are killed or injured by vehicles while they cross busy roads on foot compelled the Namibian Police in the far northern regions issue a warning to motorists and pedestrians to be more vigilant.

Inspector Ellen Nehale of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Oshikoto Region issued the warning following the death of the 12-year-old Silas Shitweya from the Omutsgonime Village earlier this week.

According to the incident report the yuong boy was hit by a car while crossing the Oshivelo – Omuthiya road when he returned home with a herd of goats.

Inspector Nehale said the main road between Omuthiya and Oshivelo is one of busiest in the country and that many people use the grazing areas to the west of the road. She said road users should be very vigilant because of the heavy traffic experienced on the road.

Picture for illustrative purposes only