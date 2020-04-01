Impact on the economy will be severe

Niël Terblanché

THE impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on the Namibian economy will be both severe and far-reaching.

President Hage Geingob during a briefing at State House said that the economy was projected to recover marginally from a period of subdued growth in this financial year but those expectations will no longer realise.

“Already, many sectors of our economy have been adversely affected by the impacts of the global downturn, now exacerbated by the outbreak of this disease. We are cognizant of the fact that the bold and aggressive measures undertaken domestically to contain further spread, will also lead to economic hardship for our people. However, I believe these measures are necessary if we are to contain the potentially devastating consequences of an unchecked spread of COVID-19 in our country,” Geingob said.

In this regard an Economic Stimulus and Relief Package to mitigate the negative economic impact caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 was formulated by the Government. According to the President the total Stimulus and Relief Package will amount to N$8.1 billion.

“All our efforts during this difficult time are aimed at ensuring we protect the health and lives of Namibians, who we will need to rebuild this economy together, once the crisis is over,” Geingob said.

The president made use of the opportunity to express his special appreciation to all the frontline workers who are spearheading the national response.

“They are working day and night, to ensure that members of the public comply with the Regulations and that our public health sector is geared to effectively respond and save lives. More importantly, it is the responsibility of each and every Namibian to do their part, if Namibia is to successfully combat the spread of this disease. This invisible enemy can only be defeated through unity of purpose and action,” Geingob said.

Photo: Courtesy of State House

According to President Geingob the outbreak of COVID-19 in Namibia found the country emerging from an unprecedented and protracted drought that left many Namibian households food insecure. He said the current situation will eventually exacerbate the scarcity of food.

“Government will continue to keep you informed about the national response measures being undertaken to contain the further spread of COVID-19, and to mitigate its socioeconomic impacts on our country.”

Dr. Geingob said the number of confirmed cases in Namibia is rising, albeit gradually for the moment.

He added that the situation in the country can be summarized as follows: 246 tests have been conducted, since the declaration of a COVID-19 outbreak in Namibia on 14 March 2020. Fortunately, there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in the country, to date.

“Since commencement of the lockdown of the Khomas and Erongo regions including the local authority areas of Okahandja and Rehoboth on 28 March 2020, I have been closely monitoring the public response to the Regulations. Generally, there is a positive response in terms of compliance with the Regulations. It is a source of great concern however that there are contraventions with respect to the Stay at Home directive for non-essential workers and non-essential movement by members of the public.”

The President said that contraventions have also been reported with respect to the illegal sale of alcohol.

“I must emphasize that the regulations issued as part of the State of Emergency are applicable to all parts of the country. I once again urge all Namibians to obey and cooperate with the authorities.”

President Geingob called on people providing critical services in the country to put measures in place to ensure that social distancing and strict hygiene are practised strictly and at all times.