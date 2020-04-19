Illegal tombo business uncovered

Maria David

TOMBO dealing businesses in the area of Ongwediva was exposed after eight people were caught selling the traditional beer to residents in the Sky No 2 Location.

An Operation Namib Desert patrol, which has the added responsibilities of enforcing the State of Emergency regulations, arrested three people, while four others ran away when they saw the patrol coming. One of the suspects, a pregnant woman was, however allowed to leave after she was issued with an official warning.

The arrest of the three suspects followed a tip-off from members of the public.

The Station Commander of Ongwediva, Chief Inspector Elizabeth Nashandi, said that the brewing of tombo and the consequent illegal sale of the traditional beer continues despite trade in alcoholic drinks has been banned under the regulations of the State of Emergency.