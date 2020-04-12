Iconic nature conservationist dies

Staff Reporter

GARTH Owen Smith, a man that has for decades shaped the way nature conservation is practised in Namibia and further afield in Africa and the world has lost the battle against cancer.

Messages of condolences poured in from all over the world and amongst the local nature conservation community the death of Smith at the age of 76 was greeted with extreme sadness.

In a statement the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said that it joins the rest of the country, the continent and possibly the world in celebrating the life of an iconic figure in conservation Garth Owen Smith who sadly passed away on Saturday morning.

Pictured: Garth Owen Smith. Photo: Contributed

“Garth Owen Smith is an internationally celebrated conservationist having won some of the world stop conservation awards such as the Goldman Environmental Prize in 1993, Global 500 Roll of Honour in 1994. He is respected and honoured for pioneering Namibia’s Community Based Natural Resouces Management Program which is hailed internationally for its contribution in wildlife recoveries in communal areas and secondly for its ability empower rural communities to alleviate poverty,” the MEFT statement reads.

Private environmental and conservation groups hailed Smith for being a major driving force for conservation in Namibia.

“As the principal leader in founding the Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation (IRDNC), he and his partner Margie Jacobsohn worked tirelessly with communities in the northern Kunene Region as well as the former Caprivi to instil a conservation ethic in the residents through the formation of conservancies. Years of dedication to training leaders and converting poachers to conserving wildlife instead, led to numerous national and international awards for the conservancy model that has been copied in many parts of the world,” one conservationist group said in tribute on their social media page.

One commentator said that the loss of Smith’s wisdom and experience, his quiet charm and his leadership and knowledge of the bush will leave a huge void in Namibian conservation.