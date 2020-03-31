Husab put on high coronavirus alert

Niël Terblanché

AS it became known that one of the 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 is currently in isolation in Swakopmund, Swakop Uranium changed the risk rating of infection for their workers at the Husab Mine one level higher.

In a memorandum to all Swakop Uranium employees the Chief Executive Officer Cai Yusheng informed workers that the case involves a 35-year-old woman who normally resides in South Africa.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula over the past weekend confirmed that the woman tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband is reportedly also very sick and is still awaiting his test results.

Cai informed workers of Swakop Uranium that the woman and her husband were staying in Windhoek and relocated to Swakopmund for the lockdown period.

“With this being the first confirmed case in Erongo Region, the site risk rating will now move from Level 1 to Level 2, according to our SU Covid-19 Management Plan. As such the following additional measures and control will become effective, in addition to measures already in place.

HIGH ALERT: Workers at the Husab Mine was put on a higher level of Coronavirus alert after it emerged that one COVID-19 case was confirmed in Swakopmund. – Photo: Contributed

These added measures for Woerkrs at Husab include the mandatory wearing of masks or respirators both during commuting to and from the site on busses while onsite body temperature monitoring of employees prior to boarding the buses in the morning must be conducted by the bus drivers.

Daily reporting of their health status by way of various communication methods to their different departments as well as mandatory social distancing at work which include not having meetings with more than ten people and keeping at least one metre distance between people.

“With this increase in health risk for all of us in the Erongo Region and more particularly in Swakopmund, we appeal to all employees to take note of the new measures and comply with company guidelines on COVID-19 prevention. Since we are also in the lockdown period and some employees are working from home, we also encourage everyone to adhere to the national guidelines and to practice similar measures and control at home,” Cai wrote in the memorandum.

The CEP also called on workers to consider the shortage of supply during this testing time.

“We strongly appeal to all employees to take good care of the infrared thermal monitors and masks and respirators supplied, so that we preserve our stock inventory for as long as we can because the end period for this health risk and threat is unknown,” he said.

Cai said only with the best efforts from all members of the organization can the battle against the disease be won.