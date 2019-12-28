Huang arrested in Angola

Staff Reporter

Controversial Chinese businessman Yeuquan ‘Jack’ Huang, who is currently free on bail of N$1 million on charges of money laundering and customs fraud, has been arrested in Angola on similar charges.

The Jornal de Angola reported that Huang, who also has Namibian citizenship, and several other Chinese nationals were arrested during a raid involving officials from the Angolan Attorney General’s Office, the State Information and Security Service (SINSE), the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) and the Viana Municipal Police Command.

The raid on the Hua Dragão ‘City of China’ Shopping Centre in Viana situated in the metropolis of Luanda came after an employee was found in possession counterfeit notes.

The man, who worked as a cleaner at the shopping complex that focuses on the sale and export of Angolan made furniture, was arrested at the beginning of December. Huang and his associates were taken into custody during the law enforcement raid on the shopping complex earlier this week.

Pictured: Yeuquan ‘Jack’ Huang. Photo: Contributed