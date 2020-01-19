Houses damaged, goats killed

Maria David

HEAVY rain accompanied by strong wind left 32 people homeless while 27 goats were killed after they were struck by lightning at Omundudu village in the Engela constituency of the Ohangwena Region.

People in the area believe that they might be in a disaster prone area as it’s not the first time they are hit by heavy rain accompanied by strong wind.

Epundi, Okapunndjona, Okashitika, Ondjengo are also some of the villages affected by the windstorm in the Engela constituency.

Speaking to Informante Omundudu village Advisor to the Headman Mathias Abed confirmed the number, saying 18 houses and 23 goats were destroyed last week Friday, while 14 houses and 4 goats were destroyed on Wednesday while several trees uprooted.



Photos by Maria David