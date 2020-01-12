House destroyed by fire in Swakopmund

Niël Terblanché

THE Emergency Services of Swakopmund was called to the Vineta residential area of Swakopmund after flames engulfed a house in the Fischreiher Street burst into flames.

According to a senior official in the Swakopmund Fire Brigade the actual cause of the fire, which destroyed almost the entire house, is still under investigation but that it is suspected that the fire was started by two small children playing in the living room.

Another emergency worker said the mother of the two children told firemen on the scene that she was in one of the bedrooms when the fire started.

Video: Flames engulf a house in Fischreiher Street in Swakopmund. The house almost completely destroyed by the blaze. – Footage: Contributed