Hope floats as Fish River flows

Niël Terblanché

RESIDENTS of southern Namibia rejoiced as the Fish River filled up with flood water that caused it flow strongly on Thursday.

The flowing river brought hope to many Namibians living in southern Namibia that February will be a good month for rain.

Further to the east the farmers in the Rehoboth Gebiet and Schlip also reported strong rains for the first time in the current season. Measurement as high as 50 millimetres was reported by some farmers.

The strong rainfall of the past 48 hours also ensured the Onaob Dam to the west of Rehoboth received a significant inflow of water.

Video: The Fish River that came into flood on Thursday brought hope to many Namibians living in southern Namibia that February will be a good month for rain. – Footage: Contributed