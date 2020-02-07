Hope floats as Fish River flows

Niël Terblanché
RESIDENTS of southern Namibia rejoiced as the Fish River filled up with flood water that caused it flow strongly on Thursday.
The flowing river brought hope to many Namibians living in southern Namibia that February will be a good month for rain.
Further to the east the farmers in the Rehoboth Gebiet and Schlip also reported strong rains for the first time in the current season. Measurement as high as 50 millimetres was reported by some farmers.
The strong rainfall of the past 48 hours also ensured the Onaob Dam to the west of Rehoboth received a significant inflow of water.
Windhoek and the area surrounding the capital city also received isolated thunder showers
The northern half of Namibia continued to receive good downpours with farmers in the areas to the east of Grootfontein reporting up to 70 millimetres of rain over the past two days.
Residents of the main towns of the far northern parts f Namibia received some heavy down pours over the past two days and expectations are high that the good rains will continue well into February.
The Namibia Meteorological Service predicts sunny and hot weather conditions for the south and west of the country while elsewhere partly cloudy and hot weather with some scattered thundershowers in the central-north and north eastern half of the country can be expected.
People living at the coast can expect sunny and warm conditions in the south while elsewhere partly cloudy and cool conditions with fog patches at first will prevail.