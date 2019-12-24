Holiday vibe inundates coastal towns

Niël Terblanché
THOUSANDS of holiday makers have descended on the coast since Friday to spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve with family and friends.
The weather at the coast has played along for the past week and holiday makers had the opportunity to enjoy nice sunny weather with mild breezes at the main beaches for the past few week.
Long Beach between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay are packed with day campers that wants to make the most of the sunny weather. At the Mole in Swakopmund, life savers from the Namibian Sea Rescue have set up a permanent post to stand guard over beach goers that might get into trouble while they enjoy the beach and pleasant summer weather.
With only one day left before Namibians start celebrating Christmas, shops in the business districts of the main coastal towns were abuzz with people doing their last minute shopping before settling down for a few days of quality family time.
Restaurants and hotels are all in full preparation to receive large numbers of clients who would like to enjoy a delicious Christmas lunch.
A chef employed at one of the bigger hotels in Swakopmund said the big rush has started and that the next few days are going to be a very busy time for him.
Although most of the industrial operations besides mining in the Erongo Region have closed shop for the Festive Season managers at most of the larger chain stores indicated that they will be open for limited times over the festive days to allow shoppers to buy essentials.
For the more adventurous souls, a myriad of action activities are available for their enjoyment. People will be able to explore the dunes between the two main coast towns with quad bikes while sky diving and paragliding are available for more extreme adventurers.
Anglers are out in full force although the good run on kabeljou of more than a week ago has declined somewhat. Fish are slowly coming back to shore and catches have improved since the spring tide with the full moon caused rough seas earlier in the month.