Holiday vibe inundates coastal towns

Niël Terblanché

THOUSANDS of holiday makers have descended on the coast since Friday to spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve with family and friends.

The weather at the coast has played along for the past week and holiday makers had the opportunity to enjoy nice sunny weather with mild breezes at the main beaches for the past few week.

Long Beach between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay are packed with day campers that wants to make the most of the sunny weather. At the Mole in Swakopmund, life savers from the Namibian Sea Rescue have set up a permanent post to stand guard over beach goers that might get into trouble while they enjoy the beach and pleasant summer weather.

With only one day left before Namibians start celebrating Christmas, shops in the business districts of the main coastal towns were abuzz with people doing their last minute shopping before settling down for a few days of quality family time.

Photos: Niël Terblanché

