Holiday makers on their way home

Niël Terblanché

While many people were still camped out on Long Beach and the dune belt between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay by midday on New Year’s Day after an extended welcoming of 2020, some holiday makers have already started their journey back home.

Traffic volumes going inland increase significantly midway through the morning.

The West Coast Safety Initiative counted the vehicles taking to the road and by 10:00 they counted 180 vehicle per hour going towards Usakos.

An hour later the volumes increased to 280 vehicles per hour.

Photo: Contributed