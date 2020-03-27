Staff Reporter



THE Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has been forced to lock down its Hobas Lodge after a French tourist who travelled into the country and stayed at the lodge from 17 to 19 March 2020 tested positive for COVID-19.





To safeguard NWR staff and guests, a team of health professionals from the Ministry of Health and Social Services Keetmanshoop Regional office travelled to the lodge to map the way forward.





“We would like to assure our staff and guests that we are doing everything possible to secure their safety. Equally, we would like to advise any of our guests that were intending to travel to Hobas to get in touch with any of our reservation offices to amend their bookings even during the lockdown period as we have put in the necessary measures to attend to them,” says Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Acting Managing Director.





To date, 8 people in Namibia have tested positive for COVID-19 in Namibia, while two recoveries have since been reported.