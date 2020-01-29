HKIA project to be completed in September

Business Reporter
ON-GOING construction at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), which is expected to alleviate the congestion challenges in the terminal building and apron, is set to be complete by September 2020.
Government, through the Ministry of Works and Transport, has made funding amounting to N$155 million available. This amount is complemented by N$95 million from the coffers of the Namibia Airports Company (NAC).
The project is aimed at doubling the handling capacity of the international airport to increased passenger movements up until 2030.
This was stated by the NAC board chairperson, Dr Leake Hangala, while giving updates on the state of affairs of the airports company.
Hangala further updated that there is also an Eros Airport Runway Rehabilitation project that is aimed at rehabilitating the runway to enhance safety at the airport.
“The plans and designs for the holding action plan have been completed and submitted to the NCCA for approval. The project has been placed on a public bidding process, which is due to close on 4 February 2020. The plan is to complete the construction works by end of May 2020,” Hangala noted.
He further stated albeit these positive developments, shortage of skills in the aviation sector remain a concern, therefore significant investment is required for capacity development to ensure that NAC continues managing safe and secure airports in line with the applicable standards and regulations.
He added that the ageing infrastructure, coupled with resources constraints, impact the timeous execution of plans geared towards fulfilling NAC’s mandate.
In addition, he expanded that the payment due to the NAC by Lessees and Contracting parties remains a challenge and that the organisation is working tirelessly in close collaboration with stakeholders to reduce the outstanding debts and to improve the financial position of the company.
“To this end, the board has mandated management to reassess all the company’s commercial agreements to ensure that they are in line with the reigning economic climate and if not to update these agreements; to terminate where circumstances so dictate and to renegotiate certain terms as and when necessary to ensure that the NAC is paid aptly for the services it is providing. Management was also tasked to ensure that all outstanding dues are collected in the most cost effective, efficient and expeditious manner,” Hangala said.