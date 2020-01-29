HKIA project to be completed in September

Business Reporter

ON-GOING construction at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), which is expected to alleviate the congestion challenges in the terminal building and apron, is set to be complete by September 2020.

Government, through the Ministry of Works and Transport, has made funding amounting to N$155 million available. This amount is complemented by N$95 million from the coffers of the Namibia Airports Company (NAC).

The project is aimed at doubling the handling capacity of the international airport to increased passenger movements up until 2030.

This was stated by the NAC board chairperson, Dr Leake Hangala, while giving updates on the state of affairs of the airports company.

Hangala further updated that there is also an Eros Airport Runway Rehabilitation project that is aimed at rehabilitating the runway to enhance safety at the airport.

