Hit and run driver remanded in custody

Niël Terblanché
THE 49-year-old Vensinslaus Mutero Mbangu man who was arrested after causing the death of a family of four was remanded in custody until the 9th of April.
Mbangu made his first appearance the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on charges of culpable homicide and fleeing from the scene of an accident on Thursday.
The tragic incident occurred at around 21h00 on New Year’s Eve at the Ndama Location of Rundu along the Trans Caprivi Highway.
The 44-year-old Haingura Petrus Kongo, Haingura Muhafereni Patricia Musinga (38) and their five-year-old son, Haingura Phillip Poroto were killed instantly. Their one-year-old daughter, Haingura Belindine Kasiku, was critically injured and succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the Rundu State Hospital.
According to the incident report provided by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police, Mbangu was driving from east to west when he struck the family while they were crossing the road.
The driver fled the scene after the accident and his car was found abandoned about one kilometre from the accident scene.
Mbangu was arrested on New Year’s Day and it later came to light that the accused person and the deceased persons were from the same family.
The accused person appeared in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody after the state prosecutor objected to bail.
The presiding magistrate postponed the matter until the second week of April and informed the accused person that it is his right to bring a formal bail application to court before that date.