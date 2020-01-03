Hit and run driver remanded in custody

Niël Terblanché

THE 49-year-old Vensinslaus Mutero Mbangu man who was arrested after causing the death of a family of four was remanded in custody until the 9th of April.

Mbangu made his first appearance the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on charges of culpable homicide and fleeing from the scene of an accident on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred at around 21h00 on New Year’s Eve at the Ndama Location of Rundu along the Trans Caprivi Highway.

The 44-year-old Haingura Petrus Kongo, Haingura Muhafereni Patricia Musinga (38) and their five-year-old son, Haingura Phillip Poroto were killed instantly. Their one-year-old daughter, Haingura Belindine Kasiku, was critically injured and succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the Rundu State Hospital.

Pictured: The bakkie abandoned next tothe Trans Caprivi Highway by Vensinslaus Mutero Mbangu after he fled the scene of accident. – Photo: Contributed