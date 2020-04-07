Heroism of healthcare workers celebrated

Staff Reporter

HEALTHCARE workers were singled out for their willingness, courage and dedication to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on World Health Day.

President Hage Geingob on the commemoration of World Health Day expressed his appreciation to healthcare workers in Namibia for their dedication and the sterling job they continue doing in saving lives, especially during this time of the COVID-19 outbreak when their own lives and those of their families are at the highest risk.

“Today, as we solemnly mark World Health Day in the middle of COVID-19 global health pandemic. I sincerely thank our healthcare workers who are carrying out commendable work as we are battling this deadly virus. It is in moments like this, that our attention is sharply focused on how vital and how brave health workers are as individuals. Nurses, doctors, emergency services and all those who provide services in the health sector, save lives. They are everyday heroes,” Geingob said.

While delivering his message, President Geingob urged the nation to appreciate the sacrifices made by the health workers, by rendering them all the cooperation they need, especially at this difficult time.

The President further urged the people of Namibia to treat COVID-19 with the seriousness it deserves by abiding to the regulations in order to effectively combat the pandemic.